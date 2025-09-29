Macao SAR chief executive appoints 7 members to 8th Legislative Assembly

Xinhua) 13:06, September 29, 2025

MACAO, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Sam Hou Fai has appointed seven members to the eighth Legislative Assembly, the SAR Official Gazette said on Monday.

The Gazette said, according to the Basic Law of the Macao SAR and its Legislative Assembly electoral system, Sam appointed Cheong Weng Chon, Lei Wun Kong, Kou Kam Fai, Chao Ka Chon, Lam Fat Iam, Wong Ka Lon, and Kou Ngon Seng as members of the eighth Legislative Assembly.

The election for the eighth Legislative Assembly was held on Sept. 14, producing 14 directly elected and 12 indirectly elected seats. After the auditing of the preliminary results, the elected lawmakers were officially confirmed. With the appointment of the seven new members, all 33 seats of the eighth Legislative Assembly were filled.

