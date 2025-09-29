State Council appoints, removes Macao SAR gov't officials, prosecutor general

Xinhua) 10:12, September 29, 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The State Council, China's cabinet, on Monday announced the appointment and removal of several principal officials of the government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) and the prosecutor general of the Public Prosecutions Office.

The adjustments were made in accordance with the Basic Law of the Macao SAR of the People's Republic of China and based on nominations and suggestions by Macao SAR Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai, said the State Council in a statement.

Wong Sio Chak was appointed Secretary for Administration and Justice, replacing Cheong Weng Chon.

Chan Tsz King was appointed Secretary for Security, replacing Wong.

Tong Hio Fong was appointed Prosecutor General of the Public Prosecutions Office, replacing Chan.

The personnel adjustments will take effect on Oct. 16, said the statement.

