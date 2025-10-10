Over 5.5 mln border crossings recorded in Macao during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 11:16, October 10, 2025

MACAO, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government's Public Security Police Force (CPSP) said on Thursday that during China's National Day holiday, which was Oct. 1-8 this year, the Macao SAR recorded more than 5.536 million border crossings, averaging about 692,000 crossings per day.

The CPSP noted that this year's average daily border traffic increased by 2.2 percent compared with the same period last year. On Oct. 4, the city recorded a single-day total of 821,000 crossings, setting a new record for the highest number of border movements during the National Day holiday, also known as "Golden Week."

As for visitor arrivals, the police force said, Macao received approximately 1.144 million visitor entries over the eight-day period, averaging 143,000 per day -- up 2.8 percent from 2019 and 1.9 percent from last year.

Figures provided by the Macao SAR government Tourism Office showed that the average daily number of Chinese mainland visitors rose by 1.1 percent compared with 2024, while that of international visitors increased by 29.9 percent year-on-year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)