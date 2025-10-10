North China revolutionary base sees tourism boom during National Day holiday

Xinhua) 08:43, October 10, 2025

TAIYUAN, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- This year's eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday saw a rising trend in travel, with families and young tourists increasingly turning to "red tourism" to connect with history.

As this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, many parents brought their children to revolutionary memorial sites and patriotic education bases to experience a profound sense of national pride and historical connection.

"This year, we planned a National Day trip centered on the theme of the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression. Over the past few days, we've taken our kid to visit numerous red tourism sites," said Sun Yan, a tourist from north China's Hebei Province.

The first stop for Sun's family was the Memorial Hall of the Hundred-Regiment Campaign in Yangquan City, north China's Shanxi Province.

In 1940, to counter Japan's aggression, the Eighth Route Army led by the Communist Party of China launched the monumental Hundred-Regiment Campaign, the largest and longest-lasting strategic offensive led by the army during the war in north China, which greatly boosted the morale of the Chinese military and civilians in fighting the war to the end.

According to Qin Ru, deputy curator of the memorial hall, the site saw a significant surge in visitors during the holiday, averaging 10,000 daily in the first seven days, more than triple last year's numbers. To handle the increased flow of people, the memorial hall added more guided tours and arranged for volunteer docents to introduce visitors to the historical context.

"It's not just our family, but many of our friends also took their children to popular red tourism destinations during the holiday. For children, history is the best textbook," Sun added.

The former site of the Huangyadong arsenal in Shanxi's Licheng County saw a similar rise in tourist numbers. The arsenal was the earliest and largest weapon manufacturing base established by the Eighth Route Army in anti-Japanese base areas and was also the site of the historic Huangyadong Defense Battle.

Zhang Binquan, an official of the Huangyadong cultural tourism area, said that the site received a total of 36,000 visitors from Oct. 1 to 7, an increase of 11.8 percent year on year.

According to experts, China's nationwide commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War have fueled a red tourism boom during the National Day holiday. The recent release of several films depicting wartime stories further inspired public interest in learning about history and visiting related sites.

Beyond traditional exhibitions, many revolutionary sites are adopting innovative methods to attract more visitors.

"Our red tourism offerings are evolving," said Qin. "We've introduced VR equipment to enhance the visitor experience and developed immersive stage performances."

"Through live aquashows, folk performances and on-site lectures, we integrated immersive storytelling into our red tourism programs during the holiday, attracting over 8,000 visitors in a single day," Zhang added.

According to managers at several red tourism sites, this year's National Day travel was characterized by family trips, self-driving tours, and an increasing number of younger tourists. Families taking self-driving trips accounted for the majority, while interest among young tourists continues to rise.

"For us, red tourism is more than just a travel choice. It's a bridge connecting the past with the present, and a way to carry forward the spirit of perseverance," Sun said.

