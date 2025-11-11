Charming China – Macao

People's Daily Online) 13:38, November 11, 2025

The travel documentary "Charming China – Macao," co-produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Grainger TV, premiered on Australia's Channel Ten on Nov. 1, 2025. The program introduces Australian audiences to the unique charm of Macao, a city where Eastern and Western cultures meet, blending rich historical heritage with modern vitality.

Hosted by renowned Australian presenter Greg Grainger, the documentary begins at the iconic Ruins of St. Paul's, exploring the city's historic quarters and elegant Portuguese-style architecture that reflect Macao's deep cultural roots and timeless appeal. The journey then moves to the Cotai Strip, highlighting Macao's rapid development in tourism and culture, along with its thriving nighttime economy following its return to China. Greg also visits emerging landmarks such as the Macao Science Center and Jardim Secreto, experiencing the city's innovative spirit and dynamic energy.

The documentary vividly captures Macao's celebrated culinary culture and the personal stories behind it. Greg visits the famous Lord Stow's Bakery to learn the art of making the city's beloved egg tarts, enjoys signature dishes at Palace Garden Restaurant, and joins a Macanese cooking class to discover the authentic flavors and craftsmanship passed down through generations. The program concludes with breathtaking scenes from the spectacular water-based show "The House of Dancing Water," showcasing Macao's glamour and distinctive appeal.

"Macao" is the latest installment in the Charming China series. Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has introduced Australian audiences to the beautiful landscapes and diverse cultures of Chinese provinces, including Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hainan, Guangdong, Anhui, Hubei and Shandong.

