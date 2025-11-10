72nd Macao Grand Prix opens as auto show attracts fans

Xinhua) 09:15, November 10, 2025

MACAO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Grand Prix Organizing Committee launched a two-day auto show at Tap Seac Square on Saturday and Sunday, drawing residents and motorsport fans.

The 72nd Macao Grand Prix, one of the city's signature sporting events, will take place from Thursday to Sunday.

The show featured race cars and motorcycles, including an FR race car, entries slated for the Macao GT Cup (FIA GT World Cup), and bikes from the Macao Motorcycle Grand Prix (57th edition).

Interactive booths with mascots from China's 15th National Games and sales of Grand Prix-themed cultural products added to the atmosphere.

This year's Grand Prix includes seven races: the Macao Grand Prix (FIA FR World Cup), Macao GT Cup (FIA GT World Cup), Macao Guia Race, Macao Formula 4 Race, Greater Bay Area GT Cup and others on the program.

For Macao resident surnamed Tang, who has followed the event for several years, the overlap of the Grand Prix and the National Games offered a new experience. "There's an opportunity that we can have more visitors in November, which normally would be tourist off-season," he said.

Sean Dawson, manager of a racing team, said he traveled from Manchester, United Kingdom, for the event. "This is our fifth time here, and the event is very well-supported," he said, adding that "Macao [Grand Prix] is probably one of our favorite events."

