In pics: Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia in Beijing
Chinese driver Lyu Wei/Danish driver Bastian Buus of Origine Motorsport (Front) compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Drivers compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Japanese drivers Hirobon/Kanamaru Yu of TEAM 5ZIGEN (front) compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Chinese drivers Deng Yi of Harmony Racing (Front) crashes with Chinese driver Liu Xu of Phantom Global Racing during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Saftey car (Front) is released during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
The car (L) driving by Chinese driver Cao Qi of Craft-Bamboo Racing team gets stuck in the tyre wall during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
A marshal waves the yellow flag during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
Photos
Related Stories
- German auto industry pivots to Chinese partnerships despite competition
- China strengthens oversight of smart vehicles for healthier industry development
- Rising car sales in Spain driven by Chinese brands: dealers' federation
- China auto industry group calls for global collaboration on tech innovation, industrial chains
- China launches crackdown on online misconduct concerning auto sector
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.