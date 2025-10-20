In pics: Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia in Beijing

Xinhua) 14:19, October 20, 2025

Chinese driver Lyu Wei/Danish driver Bastian Buus of Origine Motorsport (Front) compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Drivers compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Japanese drivers Hirobon/Kanamaru Yu of TEAM 5ZIGEN (front) compete during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Chinese drivers Deng Yi of Harmony Racing (Front) crashes with Chinese driver Liu Xu of Phantom Global Racing during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

Saftey car (Front) is released during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

The car (L) driving by Chinese driver Cao Qi of Craft-Bamboo Racing team gets stuck in the tyre wall during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

A marshal waves the yellow flag during the Race 1 of GT World Challenge Asia at the Beijing Street Circuit in Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (E-Town) of Beijing, China, Oct. 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)