EU auto professionals urge collaboration, oppose protectionism

09:12, October 23, 2025 By Chu Daye ( Global Times

A large number of new-energy vehicles wait for export at a terminal of Shanghai Port on October 14, 2025. Photo: VCG

Experts from the European auto sector called for global cooperation and expressed opposition to trade protectionism at an industry forum held in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday.

The remarks came as Chinese and European automakers are engaged in a deeper level of cooperation in both markets through investment and research and development (R&D), despite the ongoing new-energy vehicle (NEV) dispute.

"Protectionism will never help. It is something we should avoid by whatever means," Erman Tekkaya, professor at the Technical University Dortmund of Germany, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the 32nd China-SAE Congress &Exhibition.

Tekkaya stressed that academic exchanges strengthen trust and friendship among researchers from various countries and bridge cultural differences. "If trust and friendship are established, all remaining issues can be handled. This is a very fundamental gain from international exchanges. If you have this, protectionism has no way to go," the professor said.

In the field of automobiles, international academic exchanges are fundamental for global technology progress by opening new avenues for innovation, which is essential for facing the challenges of today and of tomorrow successfully, the German expert on lightweight materials said. For example, German and Chinese companies have engaged in effective work in recent years in reducing the weight of NEVs, the professor said.

Lukas Walter, Austria-based AVL Group's chief operation officer, emphasized the significance of growing China-EU collaboration despite tariff uncertainty.

"Tariffs, as you can see in the numbers of certain manufacturers already, definitely have an impact on profitability," Walter told the Global Times on the sidelines of the event.

"We need to have an open competition or open collaboration of all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally. Implementing tariffs and artificially, let's say, manipulating the market, makes no sense," Walter said.

"As a company whose connection with China goes back 99 years, it is extremely important for AVL that we also identify and live with the trends in China and support the trends and also support our customers in China - to see that we are here and also to participate," said Walter.

Chongqing is a key car manufacturing center in western China, and it's also a logistics hub for shipping cars to Europe and Southeast Asia. Held in Chongqing from Wednesday through Friday, the 32nd China-SAE Congress &Exhibition has attracted 10,000 representatives from more than 30 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

From nuts and bolts to chips and power trains, hundreds of OEMs have put the auto supply chain in China on full display.

The EU's tariffs on Chinese NEVs have been constantly criticized by European carmakers.

In one of the latest criticisms, BMW Chairman Oilver Zipse said that the German carmaker strongly opposes the European Commission's anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and has filed a legal challenge with the European Court of Justice. He commented during the 2025 Advisory Board Meeting of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management on October 16, according to a press release the company sent to the Global Times.

"BMW has always been a bridge-builder between Europe and China," Zipse stressed. "We firmly believe that open markets and clear rules bring shared prosperity faster and better than walls do."

Zipse's remarks followed those of other industry leaders in Europe.

In September, Hildegard Mueller, president of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), told reporters at the 2025 World New Energy Vehicle Congress that the VDA supports open markets and believes Germany and the EU should not support protectionism.

More than two-thirds of German automakers plan to continue investing in China, with a focus on R&D, production and marketing, she said, noting the continued commitment of German automakers to the vital Chinese market.

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentaoheld a meeting via video link with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic at the latter's request on Tuesday, during which both sides had in-depth exchanges of views on key China-EU economic and trade issues, including export controls and the EU's anti-subsidy case on Chinese EVs, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM).

When asked to comment on the EU's vigorous development of its electric vehicle industry while still imposing anti-subsidy duties on Chinese NEVs, China's MOFCOM on September 18 urged the EU to refrain from weaponizing tariffs. It also said that the EU should eliminate market barriers, encourage fair competition, follow the general trend of industrial cooperation, and jointly create a fair, non-discriminatory and stable market environment for industrial development.

EU consumers demand a wide range of products with advanced performances and affordable prices, said MOFCOM spokesperson He Yadong. Chinese EVs are driving the industry's electrification and intelligent transformation, and EU automakers are fully capable of adapting to market competition and participating in the industry's transformation, He said.

