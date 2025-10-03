First sales center of China's car brand Hongqi opens in Slovenian capital

Xinhua) 14:41, October 03, 2025

LJUBLJANA, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car brand Hongqi on Thursday opened its first sales center in Slovenia, in the capital Ljubljana.

Retired car trader Bozidar Arnsek became the first buyer of a Hongqi HS3 model. "A short test drive of Hongqi convinced me to buy my first Chinese car ever," he said, adding that "it is very comfortable, well-equipped and surprisingly good."

Plan-net Avto, Slovenia's largest retailer of Chinese cars, operates the new center. Its sales director Bojan Tavcar said Hongqi and other Chinese cars are generally 20 to 30 percent cheaper than European cars, while offering modern design and long-term warranties.

"The demand for Chinese cars in Slovenia is growing rapidly, with sales tripling this year compared to 2024," Tavcar noted. He added that Plan-net Avto has long cooperated with Chinese state-owned companies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)