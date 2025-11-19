Macao to deepen public administration reform: chief executive

Xinhua) 09:07, November 19, 2025

Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), delivers his 2026 Policy Address at the Legislative Assembly in Macao, south China, Nov. 18, 2025. (Xinhua)

MACAO, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR), on Tuesday said the government will deepen public administration reform and enhance governance efficiency as part of his 2026 Policy Address.

Speaking at the Legislative Assembly, Sam said the SAR government aims to strengthen leadership and coordination in public administration. He pledged to tackle long-standing issues such as poor interdepartmental communication, lack of coordination, and isolated workflows, stressing efforts to break down departmental barriers and build a collaborative, accountable and efficient service-oriented government.

The chief executive noted that matters regulated by the SAR government, especially those related to business approvals and supervision, will be systematically reviewed. Processes will be simplified, management optimized, and responsibilities clarified.

Sam also emphasized the need to restructure departmental functions, strengthen the public service workforce, advance digital government and expand cross-border public services. The government will reinforce anti-corruption audits, build a clean, self-disciplined administration, and ensure that public funds are used legally and effectively, he said.

