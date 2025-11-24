Home>>
Frost covers Hengshan Mountain
(People's Daily App) 13:03, November 24, 2025
A cold front moving through Hengyang, Hunan Province, has covered the trees of Hengshan Mountain in silvery rime, creating a breathtaking winter scene.
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Shi Yuxin)
(Produced by Liang Xiaojian and intern Shi Yuxin)
