4th Int'l Summit on BDS Applications held in China's Zhuzhou

Xinhua) 08:50, September 25, 2025

A visitor (2nd R) learns about a humanoid robot displayed at the 4th International Summit on BDS Applications in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 24, 2025.

In addition to the opening ceremony, there are also a high-end keynote speech, thematic forums, academic exchanges and a demonstration exhibition, among other activities, to showcase the deep integration of the large-scale application of BDS with the economy and society.

A visitor (1st R) learns about a self-driving vehicle equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)

A visitor takes photos of a small artificial satellite displayed at the 4th International Summit on BDS Applications

A drone photo shows a view of the venue for the 4th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications

A staff member (3rd L) introduces an Earth observation satellite

A staff member (R) introduces a monitoring device equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)

A visitor learns about an urban safety risk comprehensive monitoring and early warning platform equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)

An aerial drone photo shows the outdoor exhibition area of the 4th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications

People visit the 4th International Summit on BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) Applications

Visitors view shared bicycles equipped with BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS)

A visitor looks at a humanoid robot displayed at the 4th International Summit on BDS Applications

A staff member (1st R) introduces domestic EMU trains

