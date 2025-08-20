Luci expressway in final phase of integrated system testing in Hunan, C China
Technicians calibrate tunnel environmental monitoring equipment in a tunnel on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Technicians calibrate power supply equipment at the entrance of a tunnel on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A drone photo shows technicians installing road monitoring equipment on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo shows a grand bridge on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Technicians calibrate the intelligent expressway management system at the Luci expressway control center in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo shows a bridge on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A technician calibrates ETC system at a toll station on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo shows an interchange on the Luci expressway in central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2025. The Luci expressway is in the final phase of integrated system testing. Stretching 79 kilometers, this four-lane expressway will serve as a vital tourist corridor, linking major attractions from the Three Gorges of the Yangtze River to Huping Mountain national nature reserve and the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
