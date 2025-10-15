Nanxian County in C China's Hunan enters harvest season

Xinhua) 15:55, October 15, 2025

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows farmers driving reapers to harvest rice in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. Nanxian County, located on the central region of the Dongting Lake area in central China's Hunan Province, has entered the harvest season. In recent years, the county has vigorously developed the rice-shrimp farming industry. In 2025, its total cultivation area has exceeded 600,000 mu (40,000 hectares), with an expected rice yield of 600 kilograms per mu. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows rice ears at a paddy rice field in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer loads harvested rice onto a truck in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows paddy rice fields in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows farmers loading harvested rice onto a truck in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 15, 2025 shows farmers driving reapers to harvest rice in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer drives a reaper to harvest rice in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer drives a reaper to harvest rice in Nanxian County of Yiyang, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

