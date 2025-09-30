Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Hunan opens to traffic
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a service area along the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Sangzhi County, central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a car running on the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A staff member (L) guides a driver at a toll gate of the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Sangzhi County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 29, 2025. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a car running on the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a service area along the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Sangzhi County, central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 29, 2025 shows a transportation hub of the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Longshan County, central China's Hunan Province. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A woman visits a service area along the Sangzhi-Longshan expressway in Sangzhi County, central China's Hunan Province, Sept. 29, 2025. The Sangzhi-Longshan expressway opened to traffic on Monday. With a length of about 61.5 kilometers, the expressway connects Sangzhi County in Zhangjiajie and Longshan County in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture in central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
