Chinese firm, EACOP train 80 Tanzanian youth to boost local workforce

Xinhua) 11:11, November 24, 2025

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- Eighty young Tanzanians have graduated from a one-year vocational training program, marking a new milestone in efforts to strengthen local workforce skills and expand economic opportunities, one of the program's organizers said on Sunday.

The initiative, jointly implemented by Panyu Chu Kong Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. (PCK), a Chinese company, and the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), was delivered in partnership with Tanzania's Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA), EACOP said in a statement.

EACOP is a 1,443-km crude oil export pipeline that will transport Uganda's crude oil from Kabaale-Hoima to the Chongoleani peninsula near Tanga, Tanzania, for export to international markets.

According to the statement, the training program provided hands-on training in eight technical fields, namely welding and metal fabrication, plumbing and pipe fitting, electrical installation, plant operation, motor vehicle mechanics, masonry, painting, and electronics.

Graduates were drawn from communities neighboring the pipeline route and attended VETA centres in Moshi, Kilindi, and Shinyanga, said the statement.

Launched in January 2025, the program is part of EACOP's local content strategy aimed at building a competitive workforce capable of supporting Tanzania's expanding industrial and infrastructure sectors.

The new graduates received nationally recognized certifications designed to enhance employability and enable them to contribute meaningfully to community development, the statement said.

Geofrey Mponda, acting general manager of EACOP's Tanzania branch, reaffirmed the project's commitment to long-term skill development.

"Investing in people lies at the core of EACOP's mission," he said, noting that 1,250 km of line pipe have already been welded and overall project progress has reached 74 percent.

The PCK, the Chinese company contracted to manufacture and supply approximately 1,542 km of line pipe for EACOP, completed deliveries in 16 batches between 2023 and 2025, meeting all milestones without delays, the statement added.

