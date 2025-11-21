Chinese premier calls for joint efforts to revitalize Tanzania-Zambia Railway

Xinhua) 09:31, November 21, 2025

LUSAKA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Thursday called for joint efforts with Tanzania and Zambia to revitalize the Tanzania-Zambia Railway.

Li made the remarks in talks with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

Describing the revitalization of the railway as a common aspiration of the people of the three countries, Li called on the three sides to strengthen policy coordination, and jointly carry out subsequent comprehensive development to drive better development of the countries and regions along the route.

Li landed in Zambia's capital of Lusaka on Wednesday for an official visit to the African country.

