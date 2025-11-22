China's Juncao helps Pacific Island countries seeking climate resilience, says Fijian official

Xinhua) 13:41, November 22, 2025

SUVA, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- A three-day Pacific Regional Seminar on Juncao Industry Development concluded on Friday in Nadi, Fiji, with the participants highlighting Juncao technology as a tool for poverty alleviation, climate resilience and sustainable development for Pacific Island countries.

While addressing the event, acting Minister for Agriculture and Waterways and Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, said China's Juncao agricultural technology advancements have made a significant impact on Fiji's agriculture sector.

"Farmers are now cultivating what we call the 'Super Grass' to produce high-quality mushrooms, livestock feed and to address soil erosion. This technology is improving livelihoods, empowering women and youth, and building climate resilience in our rural communities," Vosarogo emphasised.

Juncao is a powerful model for Pacific Island countries seeking climate resilient, low-carbon and economically viable agricultural solutions, the acting minister said, "With continued collaboration, Fiji and our Pacific neighbors will unlock the full potential of this technology to improve food and nutrition security across the region."

Lin Zhanxi, chief scientist of the China National Engineering Research Center for Juncao Technology, underscored the potential of the technology in addressing shared regional challenges.

Juncao is more than just technology, it is an adaptable, low-cost solution that can help Pacific nations strengthen food security, promote green development, and support livelihoods, Lin said.

