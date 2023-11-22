China's top legislator meets Samoan Legislative Assembly speaker
BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji met with Papali'i Li'o Taeu Masipa'u, speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Independent State of Samoa, on Wednesday.
Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said Samoa was one of the first Pacific Island countries to establish diplomatic ties with China.
China is willing to strengthen political mutual trust and mutual support, expand mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, Zhao said.
Zhao said the NPC of China is ready to work with the Legislative Assembly of the Independent State of Samoa to give full play to the functions of legislative bodies, and exchange experience in legislation and supervision to contribute to jointly building the Belt and Road and expanding cooperation in various fields.
China stands ready to continue strengthening cooperation with Pacific Island countries for common development, Zhao added.
Papali'i said Samoa adheres firmly to the one-China principle, adding that Samoa has benefited significantly from jointly building the Belt and Road.
He said the legislative assembly is willing to strengthen exchanges with the NPC of China and make unremitting efforts to promote bilateral cooperation.
