China's first cross-boundary National Games ends with a bang

Xinhua) 13:23, November 22, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends the closing ceremony of China's 15th National Games and declares the Games closed in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

SHENZHEN, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The flame of China's 15th National Games was extinguished in Shenzhen on Friday night, which concluded the first cross-boundary edition of the country's premier multi-sport event, jointly staged by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao.

The Happy Theater in Shenzhen's Bao'an District hosted a closing ceremony on a shimmering water-stage that blended technology with Lingnan motifs and cultural elements of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

After Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, declared the Games closed, the quadrennial event passed the baton to Hunan province, marking the first time it will be held in central China.

This year's program featured 419 gold medal events for elite athletes and 166 for amateurs. Although no medal table was published - part of the Games' shift away from medal obsession - the competition's intensity remained unmistakable, reflected in roaring crowds and emotional embraces on the field.

Table tennis icon Ma Long made his sixth Games appearance and finally filled the lone gap on his resume with the men's team gold. Asian 100-meter record holder Su Bingtian bid an emotional farewell in front of more than 40,000 hometown fans. Veteran swimmer Wang Shun pushed to the limit to extend his all-time National Games gold tally to 19.

A new generation also announced its rise. On the track, 16-year-old Chen Yujie swept the women's 100- and 200-meter titles, while 25-year-old Li Zeyang won the men's 100-meter crown in 10.11 seconds.

"China's sprinting future belongs to the younger generation," Li said. "I'll do my part to carry that flag forward."

Mass participation became a defining feature, with more than 11,000 amateur athletes - including schoolchildren, teachers, doctors and farmers - reaching the final stage of competition. Participants ranged in age from 8 to 81.

"The National Games, with 25,000 athletes across so many age groups, is unique and creates a great sense of unity. China is a real powerhouse in international sport," International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry said.

The event, which officially opened on November 9, evolved into a festival of sport, culture, tourism and regional integration.

Its dolphin-inspired mascot - affectionately nicknamed the "Greater Bay Chick" by netizens - became a social media sensation. Data show commercial revenue reached 1.84 billion yuan (about 258.7 million US dollars) as of November 16.

From November 9-15, Guangzhou and Shenzhen welcomed 18.05 million visitors, up 17.3% from the previous week. Tourism spending rose 15.3% in Guangzhou and 24.5% in Shenzhen year-over-year.

This edition marked the first time Hong Kong and Macao became co-hosts of a national multi-sport event since their returns to China - a milestone in Greater Bay Area integration.

Cross-boundary competitions - a men's road cycling race across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and a marathon linking Shenzhen and Hong Kong - stood out.

Li Jing, an organizing committee official, said these events showcased the connectivity and the "one country, two systems" policy in action.

"Jointly hosting enhances sports exchanges across the region and helps young people, in particular, deepen their understanding of Chinese culture and strengthen their sense of national identity," said Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China.

Ip Kuai Peng, vice rector of the City University of Macao, said the event fostered emotional bonds among residents of all three regions.

"People took part as hosts in a national event, which greatly enhanced their sense of belonging and civic pride," Ip said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)