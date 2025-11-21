15th National Games: women's water polo matches

November 21, 2025

Wang Huan (2nd R) of Shanghai celebrates during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Goalkeeper Shen Yineng (R) of Shanghai competes during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team members of Shanghai celebrate during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Wang Huan (R) of Shanghai competes during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Yan Siya (front) celebrates during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Shanghai celebrate after the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Li Wenhua, head coach of Shanghai, celebrates during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Zhai Ying (L) of Hunan vies with Pan Xiuhua during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Tang Xinfeng (R) of Hunan shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Meng Xinyan of Guangxi shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Wei Xinmin (R) of Guangxi shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Meng Xinyan (R) of Guangxi passes the ball during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Meng Xinyan (R) of Guangxi shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Meng Xinyan (C) of Guangxi shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Huang Jiayu (top) of Hunan shoots during the women's water polo bronze medal match between Guangxi and Hunan at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Team Shanghai cheer up during the women's water polo final between Shanghai and Tianjin at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gold medalist Shen Yineng (2nd R) of Shanghai reacts with silver medalist Du Xinyue (2nd L) of Tianjin during the awarding ceremony for the women's water polo at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gold medalists team Shanghai react during the awarding ceremony for the women's water polo at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Gold medalists team Shanghai (C), silver medalists team Tianjin (L), bronze medalists team Guangxi react during the awarding ceremony for the women's water polo at China's 15th National Games in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

