Legend Ma completes fairytale triumph at China's National Games

11:27, November 21, 2025 By Li Chunyu, Yue Ranran, Guo Yuqi ( Xinhua

MACAO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's most decorated Olympian Ma Long finally added a men's team crown to his glittering resume at the National Games on Thursday, claiming his first title in the event and a long-awaited milestone in his storied career.

In the best-of-five final at Macao's Galaxy Arena, the 37-year-old delivered two crucial wins to lead Beijing past Shanghai 3-1.

The two teams had met on Saturday in the group stage, when Beijing edged Shanghai 3-2. In that match, Ma Long and Huang Youzheng lost to Xu Xin and Zhou Kai in a five-game doubles contest.

This time, Ma and Huang reversed the result, beating the same Shanghai pair 11-9, 5-11, 11-4, 11-7 to give Beijing the opening point.

Shanghai's Fan Zhendong swept Wang Chuqin to level the tie, but Ma restored Beijing's lead by defeating Zhou, before Wang beat Xu in straight games to clinch the gold.

Competing in his sixth National Games, Ma claimed his fifth gold medal at the event and celebrated the victory with both teams.

"Gold medal is always valuable for athletes. Each of us successfully played our own role in the tournament with smooth communication and cooperation. It was a team effort," remarked Ma.

Ma has rarely appeared in high-level events in recent years. In 2024, he won his sixth Olympic title in the men's team event in Paris and finished runner-up at the WTT China Smash, but he entered few competitions thereafter.

As in Paris, Ma only competed in the team event at the National Games. He said he still felt "a little nervous."

"The tournament gathers China's most outstanding paddlers and features high intensity. I am excited to be back, but I must adapt to the matches gradually," said Ma.

The veteran showed impressive fighting spirit until the last point at the National Games, just as he has demonstrated time and time again over the past more than 20 years.

Legend Ma boasts glittering achievements in his career with six Olympic gold medals. The star paddler is the first in history to accomplish a double Grand Slam, which means claiming the singles title at the Olympic Games, World Championships and World Cup at least twice.

"It has been an unbelievable journey. There are always ups and downs during the process. I cherish each match in my career, trying to perform my best and pursue victories," said Ma.

As Ma's former teammate in China's national team, 35-year-old Xu expressed his admiration for Captain Long, "No one else could perform better than me in table tennis at this age, except Ma Long. It's not embarrassing to say he is better."

Asked about his future, Ma did not give a direct answer at the post-match press conference. Beijing head coach Zhang Lei, however, said, "This might be Ma Long's last National Games."

In October 2024, Ma received the Outstanding Sporting Career Award from the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in recognition of his remarkable achievements. In April this year, Ma was elected as a vice president of the Chinese Table Tennis Association (CTTA).

With more responsibilities on his shoulder, Ma believes the passion for table tennis will keep leading him to fulfill the role in the next stage.

"Many thanks to my family, teammates, fans and everyone who accompanies me all the time. There is still a long journey ahead. We are growing up and getting old together," Ma noted.

