Xinhua Commentary: More equality, collaboration needed in global ecological governance

Xinhua) 11:15, November 22, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Amid rising tides of unilateralism and protectionism, it has become clear that emerging markets and developing countries are underrepresented in global ecological governance, which means more efforts are needed to collectively build a fair, equitable and win-win global governance system.

At a time when global cooperation regarding sustainable development is mired in difficulties, China is maintaining a global vision and advancing the right and just course, a new report said on Friday, highlighting the importance of both actions and outcomes in facilitating the vitality of global governance.

The report, titled "Joining Hands to Advance Toward an Eco-Friendly Modernization -- The Theoretical Contributions and Practical Leadership of Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization to Global Sustainable Development," was co-authored by the National High-Level Think Tank of Xinhua News Agency and the Research Center for Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization.

It should be acknowledged that global environmental governance faces many challenges such as ineffectiveness, inadequate coordination and weak constraints, with a huge ambition deficit between collective commitments of countries and the requirements of science-based governance.

The report argued that each country, whether big, small, rich or poor, has the right to choose its own social system and development path and is entitled to equal participation, decision-making and benefit-sharing in the global sustainable development process. Enhancing representation and voices of developing countries is an essential measure in the quest for a just and effective international system.

Only by promoting equality in terms of rights, opportunities and rules among all countries can we strengthen the fairness and legitimacy of global ecological governance. Therefore, countries need to move beyond the constraints of traditional interests and limited perspectives.

Sustainable development must remain people-centered. While some developed countries have widened the technological divide by erecting barriers to green technologies, China continues to promote the free flow of high-quality green technologies, enabling developing countries to build resilient, sustainable production models.

A rules-based multilateral system remains vital. It's essential to uphold the UN-centered international order and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities. At a time when some developed nations have rolled back climate commitments, strengthening multilateral cooperation is crucial for restoring confidence and credibility.

Equally important is action. While an "ambition deficit" and an "implementation gap" between global pledges and scientific requirements still exist, it is necessary to enhance coherent national policy frameworks and provide stronger support in finance, technology and capacity-building. Developing countries should also enhance self-reliance and mutual support in contributing to global sustainability.

The above-mentioned key propositions based on China's practices are rooted in a global vision. Endeavors such as the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative reflect China's belief that ecological security, fairness and cultural respect must be woven together to support global sustainability.

As the report noted, China's approach is clearly reflected in its national vision. Ecological civilization has been written into the country's top-level strategic framework, and the goal of building a Beautiful China has become one of the key tasks of modernization. By integrating ecological targets into five-year plans with clear goal-setting and dynamic evaluation, China has transformed environmental commitments from statements on paper into consistent practical implementation.

From clean-energy cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to ecological restoration models adapted for Africa's Great Green Wall project, China has offered practical tools that help partner countries expand renewable energy access, improve resource management and strengthen climate resilience. China's concept and practice offer not only domestic solutions but also a systematic, complete, sound and effective set of experience for others to draw on.

In the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period, China will continue deepening pollution control, strengthening ecological security shields, advancing a new energy system and promoting green lifestyles. These long-term commitments are expected to provide more certainty and vitality for global sustainable development.

Faced with the challenges posed by the global ecological crisis, no country can remain aloof. Only by breaking down barriers, opening the door to cooperation, and working in concert can we jointly safeguard the beautiful home of humankind.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)