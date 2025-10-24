Discipline defining feature of good governance

October 24, 2025 By Zhang Zhouxiang ( China Daily

Unlike many political parties, the Communist Party of China has both the courage and willingness to confront any self-indulgent behavior of its members, in the conviction that discipline and good conduct are the lifeblood of sound governance.

Thirteen years after the central leadership introduced the Eight-Point Regulation in December 2012, what began as a list of behavioral rules for leading cadres has evolved into a lasting commitment to discipline, integrity and responsibility that maintains discipline among the more than 100 million Party members across the nation.

The enforcement of the Eight-Point Regulation, which targets formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance, represents a systemic endeavor to strengthen governance from within.

That is why the CPC Central Committee has recently called for persistent efforts and long-term mechanisms to implement the guiding principles of the Eight-Point Regulation.

The strict rules and strong constraints of Party self-discipline have curbed many problematic trends, and profoundly reshaped the broader social atmosphere surrounding official conduct. That a single directive could so effectively regulate officials' daily behavior speaks volumes about the CPC's governance capacity.

Consistently and rigorously enforced, the regulation seeks to reduce bureaucracy, extravagance and formalism by promoting thrift and practicality in official work, regulating things such as official meetings, travel and banquets, and cultivating a strong awareness of self-discipline and duty.

The Eight-Point Regulation has come to symbolize not just a set of behavioral standards, but a broader governance philosophy, which has guided the country through a period of remarkable transformation and will continue to define its governance in the years to come.

Characterized by a long-term vision, the CPC's governance strategy demands fostering a sense of continuity, purpose and dedication to improving people's livelihood across different levels of government and society.

China's development achievements in the new era are partly due to the disciplined, clean and orderly political environment established through the enforcement of the Eight-Point Regulation. This atmosphere of integrity and shared purpose has cultivated cohesion among officials at all levels, aligning them toward the national development goals.

Exploring new paths requires the Party to systematically embed self-improvement and self-correction into its governance framework.

The Eight-Point Regulation should be seen as an example of how institutional self-discipline and self-correction can build stronger institutional resilience and governance efficiency, laying a solid foundation for a country's long-term development.

A comprehensive oversight system has been put in place that includes regular intra-Party self-supervision, forming an efficient oversight mechanism at different levels. This ensures the transparency of governance and enhances deterrence against corruption and the abuse of power.

The Eight-Point Regulation has not only reduced the wasteful spending of public money on official events and purified the business environment, it has also strengthened public trust in the Party.

The regulation is therefore not simply an anti-corruption measure, but a cornerstone of modern Chinese governance, an embodiment of how discipline and accountability can produce tangible changes by forging a close bond with the people and inspiring society.

