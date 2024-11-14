Interview: China-proposed initiatives key to global governance, says Rwandan expert

Xinhua) 20:28, November 14, 2024

KIGALI, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- China-proposed initiatives are playing a critical role in improving the global governance system, a Rwandan expert has said.

"China is sharing its development experience with other countries through its development initiatives which have helped to promote common development," Straton Habyarimana, Rwandan economic analyst, told Xinhua.

"Since these initiatives are people-centered, they address key challenges such as food insecurity and poverty," he said.

Habyarimana said China's three global initiatives -- the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative -- have helped ease tensions among countries.

These initiatives not only uphold international justice but also promote common development, he said, adding that he believes China will continue to contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Rwandan expert also said that China plays a positive role in promoting a fairer, more inclusive, and more sustainable global development.

Chinese initiatives have facilitated trade and economic cooperation which is critical to developing countries in Africa in their efforts to gain growth momentum and improve livelihoods, he said.

China's initiatives have created jobs for Africans through the building of large-scale infrastructure projects in different African nations. This has led to prosperity and improvement of people's wellbeing, he said.

