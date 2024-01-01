World must work together to strengthen AI governance

Many international media, in their year-end reviews or next-year forecasts, listed artificial intelligence (AI) as a keyword.

They said AI has transformed from a synonym for science fiction to a tool used by millions of people, seeping into people's daily lives and driving industries toward the future. They believe that as 2024 approaches, AI innovations that break traditional boundaries will grow in strength.

However, along with the immense application and commercial value AI has brought, there were also unpredictable risks and challenges in 2023. At this critical juncture of AI's rapid development, strengthening AI governance becomes an urgent task that the international community must tackle together.

U.S. leading reference books publisher Merriam-Webster announced that the word "authentic" has been chosen as its Word of the Year for 2023. This decision was made due to the significant increase in the demand for authenticity caused by the rapid advancement of AI technology.

The global community has been paying unprecedented attention to preventing AI from spreading false information, infringing on personal rights and interests, posing security risks, and widening the technological divide.

It is widely recognized that there is a risk of misuse and abuse of AI due to the lack of effective safeguards.

With the accelerating AI application around the world, it is necessary for governments and organizations to consider how to leverage this technology for the benefit of humanity and the planet, said John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd. He emphasized the need to jointly establish a trustworthy environment for AI.

Good governance is essential for the healthy development of AI. The impact of AI on human society depends on whether the international community can seek benefits and avoid harm through effective governance.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed out the need to approach this technology with a sense of urgency, a global lens, and a learner's mindset. Countries should engage in coordination, set boundaries, and work tirelessly to ensure that AI benefits humanity.

China has released an interim regulation on the management of generative AI services; the UN has established the High-level Advisory Body on AI; the AI Safety Summit has issued the Bletchley Declaration; the EU has reached an agreement on the Artificial Intelligence Act.

Over the past year, there has been a deepening understanding of the urgency of AI governance, and related actions have been accelerating.

However, in the face of such a disruptive technology that may profoundly impact the trajectory of human civilization, governance challenges still exist widely. It is crucial to enhance global coordination and cooperation.

As a responsible AI powerhouse, China has always attached great importance to AI governance. While gradually establishing and improving relevant laws, regulations, and institutional systems at home, China actively contributes its wisdom to strengthening global AI governance.

China has put forward the Global AI Governance Initiative, which systematically elaborates on China's approach to AI governance in terms of development, security, and governance.

The initiative adheres to the systematic thinking that puts equal emphasis on development and security, upholds a people-centered approach in developing AI, adheres to the principle of developing AI for good, and upholds the principles of mutual respect, equality, and mutual benefit in AI development.

It provides constructive solutions to the development and governance of AI that are of common concern to all parties, and serves as a blueprint for international discussions and rule-making in this field.

China has also actively engaged in communication, exchanges, and pragmatic cooperation with all parties on global AI governance. During the meeting between the Chinese and U.S. heads of state in San Francisco, both sides agreed to promote government talks on AI, injecting new impetus into strengthening global AI governance and inspiring the international community.

AI marks a new field of human development, and effective governance is essential for its healthy development and for the benefit of humanity.

Facing diverse challenges to world peace and development, countries must uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. They should pay equal importance to development and security, consolidate consensus through dialogue and cooperation, and build an open, fair, and effective governance mechanism.

Only by doing so can they jointly promote the healthy, orderly, and secure development of AI, and ensure that AI always progresses in a direction that is conducive to the advancement of human civilization.

