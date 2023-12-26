From cars to smart homes, AI is changing everything

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:13, December 26, 2023

This year, the ChatGPT, or Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer, set off a new wave of artificial intelligence usage. As generative artificial intelligence is more and more used widely, the technology is generating a buzz in the world.

Especially, the large language model breakthrough and the generative AI provide advanced production tools for enterprises to achieve product and process innovation, lead enterprises and industries into a new stage of intelligent innovation, as well as change people's work and life.

Business magazine Forbes said the global AI market size is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.3 percent from 2023 to 2030, and is expected to contribute $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

Another report from the market consultancy IDC said China's AI market size will reach $14.75 billion in 2023, with the figure expected to hit $26.44 billion in 2026.

Let's take a look at how AI is changing people's lives.

Smart homes

The AI recognized order is widely used in smart devices that interact with people, such as smart homes.

In a smart home, people can give verbal instructions to control household appliances, including the air-conditioner to adjust temperature, curtains to open or close, light to turn on or off, robotic vacuum cleaner to operate, as well as the audio-visual entertainment system.

Intelligent customer service

The AI is used to create recommendation based on people's browsing history at some content platforms, or provide pre-sales consultation and after-sales services on the online shopping platforms.

Education

Based on technologies of text recognition and general natural language processing, AI can quickly and accurately identify images, text, and various functional areas, and through deep learning, repeated training and correcting to adjust its thinking and judgment logic, as well as teach the AI some "standards" to grade paperwork, and summarize error-prone contents to enhance their teaching efficiency and quality.

In China, some driving schools are using AI training system to simulate the real driving scene, and give strict and precise instructions to help the trainee learn driving skills.

Autonomous vehicles

The AI is used to build self-driving car to improve the in-vehicle experience and provide additional systems such as emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and driver-assisted steering.

Nowadays, some companies such as Tesla, Baidu, and Huawei have used machine learning to train computers to think and evolve like humans when it comes to driving in any environment and object detection to avoid accidents.

Text and picture processing

As AI continues to improve to comprehend natural language and images, it can effectively resolve customer issues and respond inquiries to provide 24/7 support.

Currently, the AIGC, or AI-generated content tool, can be used in chatting, translation, writing, picture processing and so on.

Healthcare

The AI finds diverse applications in the healthcare sector, such as helping detect diseases, identifying cancer cells, and using the combination of historical data and medical intelligence for the discovery of new drugs.

Recently, doctors at the Chongqing University Cancer Hospital worked with the AI team to complete a thyroid tumor resection. During the surgical planning, the AI automatically identified the lesions, and provided multidimensional information such as 3D reconstruction of the surgical area.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)