'Milk tea gathering' makes solving issues more efficient in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 13:14, July 10, 2024

On June 23, political advisors, community officials, and residents gathered under grape trellises in the courtyard of a house located on Liuxing street, a historical block in Yining city, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where they enjoyed cups of milk tea while engaging in relaxed conversations.

The owner of the courtyard, 78-year-old Abdu Keyum, has become accustomed to neighbors visiting for chats.

Hua Jiakui (middle), a political advisor and deputy chairman of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, takes part in a "milk tea gathering." (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

"Let's grab some milk tea while I fill you in," said Didaer Kunayi, head of the political advisor’s office in Liuxing street community.

"We had received complaints from residents about low water pressure in residential houses, B&B hotels, and hotels, especially during peak hours. Moreover, the installation of gas pipeline pillars was compromising the architectural style. After several discussions, we have addressed the issue of low water pressure, and the gas pipelines have been relocated underground," said Didaer Kunayi.

The residents expressed their satisfaction with the prompt and effective resolutions.

After addressing the previous concerns, Didaer Kunayi asked the residents whether they have come across other issues recently.

"Issues between neighbors can often be resolved by sitting together, enjoying a bowl of milk tea, and having a conversation. It's amazing how conflicts can be resolved through 'milk tea gatherings'," said Hua, a political advisor and deputy chairman of the Federation of Industry and Commerce in Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture.

In Ili, milk tea is a traditional daily beverage that serves as a bond of inclusiveness and integration among different ethnic groups. The "milk tea gathering" has become a platform for local political advisors to perform their duties and engage in interactions with local residents.

Qian Ziyang, a lawyer, solves disputes in the political advisor’s office in Hongshiliu community, Qapqal Xibe Autonomous County, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

"Milk tea gatherings" are a long-standing tradition and a powerful tool for promoting harmony in Hexiang village, Huiyuan township, Huocheng county.

Since its establishment less than a year ago, the political advisor’s office in Yangbulake village, Huiyuan township, has helped over 40 college graduates find jobs and provided assistance to more than 3,500 surplus laborers in the township.

At the "milk tea gathering" held in Hexiang village, Huiyuan township, a villager plays the dutar, a local musical instrument, and others sing, expressing their contentment with life. (People's Daily Online/Li Long)

These gatherings play an important role in addressing pressing issues that directly affect people's everyday lives. Over time, they have become platforms where people can openly discuss and exchange their concerns, leading to the development of a unique grassroots governance model in Ili.

By the end of 2023, grassroots Party organizations in Ili had organized over 5,100 "milk tea gatherings," collecting more than 5,970 suggestions and solving over 5,480 issues of concern for the people.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)