Official calls for advancing cyber civilization progress

08:19, August 29, 2022 By YANG ZEKUN, YANG CHENG ( China Daily

A senior official has called for strengthening cyber governance to ensure that cyberspace better reflects the trends of advanced culture and the spirit of the times.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remark in a video address during the 2022 China Internet Civilization Conference in Tianjin.

The conference, with the theme of advocating new trends of the times and building a civilized internet, runs from Sunday afternoon to Monday.

Huang said that a series of major plans have been made to strengthen the development of a more civilized internet since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, and the positive trends in cyberspace have been increasingly consolidated, adding that notable progress has been made in building a civilized internet.

Efforts need to be stepped up in strengthening the concept and practice of fostering civil literacy among internet users, promoting the integration of comprehensive cyber governance and the development of a civilized internet and enabling advanced culture and the spirit of the times to fill cyberspace, he said.

The involved authorities and institutions should strengthen their organization and leadership to improve working mechanisms, and pool efforts from all walks of life to build a sound pattern in which everyone can participate in and benefit from a civilized internet, he said.

While addressing the opening ceremony of the conference, Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and the Party secretary of Tianjin, said that Tianjin has continued to deepen its practices in aspects such as ideological guidance, cultural cultivation, behavior norms and internet ecological governance in cyberspace in recent years.

"We are committed to integrating the development and governance of the internet and combining online and offline services to enhance our ability to manage the internet and foster a clean online environment," Li said.

The conference also had 10 subforums including the sectors of network content construction, network rule of law construction, internet literacy education and personal information protection.

The achievements of China's internet civilization construction since the 18th National Congress of the CPC are being displayed and are accessible via online and offline channels during the event.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)