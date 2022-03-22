Governance based on virtue in Confucianism

BEIJING, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Since ancient times, the traditional Chinese idiom Wei Zheng Yi De or "governance based on virtue" has been used to describe the importance of such deeds.

The idiom came from the classic "The Analects of Confucius," which says, "Governance based on virtue is like the North Star taking its place in the sky, while all the other stars revolve around it."

In the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 B.C.), the rulers advocated the approach that prized high moral values and the virtue of being cautious in meting out punishment.

Confucius (551-479 B.C.) expounded this philosophy, which his followers in later eras promoted, on the basis of such approach.

The idea stands in contrast to ruling by the use of harsh punishment as a deterrent. It does not exclude the use of punishment, but rather highlights the virtues in governance and moral edification.

In contemporary society of China, virtues remain an important factor for consideration in the selection and promotion of officials.

