China launches inspection of municipal, county-level law-based governance
(Xinhua) 09:19, July 20, 2022
BEIJING, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched an inspection of law-based governance at the municipal and county levels.
The inspection will focus on law-based government administration so as to accelerate the construction of rule-of-law governments and consolidate the foundation of the rule of law at the grassroots level.
Inspection teams will be sent to eight provinces including Shanxi, Liaoning, Jiangsu and Fujian.
The inspectors are from relevant departments of central and local authorities. Deputies to the National People's Congress, experts, lawyers and journalists will also be invited.
