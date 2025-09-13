Interview: Global Governance Initiative key to building equitable int'l order -- South African expert

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) offers vital guidance for building a more equitable international order, Somadoda Fikeni, an international relations expert and chairperson of South Africa's Public Service Commission, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Fikeni noted that the Global South, which has grown in both size and economic strength, has long called for reform of the international system, but progress has yet to materialize. "Western countries have spoken of their commitment to multilateralism for too long without taking concrete steps to change the system," he said.

He stressed that the ongoing international crises, including geopolitical conflicts and tariff-driven economic disruptions, show that the old system has become a threat to global peace, stability, progress, and cooperation.

"The GGI shows that China and the Global South are responding strategically," said Fikeni, stressing that the initiative calls for reforms that reflect current realities rather than maintaining a structure designed to favor the victors of World War II.

He said the initiative highlights the importance of recognizing multiple civilizations. By respecting cultural diversity and drawing lessons from their experiences, the international community can work together to tackle global challenges such as climate change, governance, and economic development, he said.

Fikeni noted that China has already played a significant role in global governance. While the United States has withdrawn from multilateral bodies and cut funding, China has pushed for reforms to make institutions fairer and more inclusive, offering solutions on climate and infrastructure, as well as support for countries facing sanctions, technology curbs, or supply chain disruptions.

He also pointed out that high-quality development is essential for reducing global inequality. "China's success in lifting more than 700 million people out of poverty demonstrates that securing basic living standards is fundamental to social development. In recent years, China has leveraged its strengths in resources, infrastructure, and technology to support modernization and reduce global inequalities," Fikeni said.

"High-quality development should ensure that countries can access data, technology, and opportunities to improve living standards rather than being exploited or left behind," he said.

The GGI, he noted, is closely interrelated with China's previously proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative. "Together, they reflect China's strategic vision as a responsible major power committed to a more equitable, stable, and fair global order. They demonstrate leadership, foresight, and a willingness to take responsibility for shaping a multipolar world," he said.

