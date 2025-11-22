China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum opens in SW China
CHONGQING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday.
Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony.
Noting that the forum is an important platform for China and ASEAN countries to deepen legal exchanges and cooperation, attendees at the event suggested leveraging the forum to strengthen experience and academic exchanges in the legal sector.
They also emphasized the need to promote the alignment of laws, rules, and standards in the fields of transport, digital economy, and green economy, as well as to optimize law enforcement cooperation in combating cross-border crimes and resolving cross-border disputes.
Yuan Jiajun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing municipal committee, also attended and addressed the opening ceremony.
Photos
Related Stories
- China-ASEAN FTA 3.0 seen spurring biz
- ASEAN-China Week 2025 kicks off in Fuzhou, SE China's Fujian
- China ready to work with ASEAN countries to address security challenges: military spokesperson
- 47th ASEAN summit concludes in Malaysia
- China, ASEAN sign Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, marking new chapter in strategic partnership
- Chinese premier calls for openness, stronger alignment of development strategies
- Li calls for enhanced regional growth, peace
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.