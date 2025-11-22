China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum opens in SW China

CHONGQING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 7th China-ASEAN Legal Cooperation Forum opened in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality on Friday.

Chen Wenqing, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, addressed the opening ceremony.

Noting that the forum is an important platform for China and ASEAN countries to deepen legal exchanges and cooperation, attendees at the event suggested leveraging the forum to strengthen experience and academic exchanges in the legal sector.

They also emphasized the need to promote the alignment of laws, rules, and standards in the fields of transport, digital economy, and green economy, as well as to optimize law enforcement cooperation in combating cross-border crimes and resolving cross-border disputes.

Yuan Jiajun, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Chongqing municipal committee, also attended and addressed the opening ceremony.

