China, ASEAN sign Free Trade Area 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, marking new chapter in strategic partnership

China and ASEAN on Tuesday officially signed the upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol, marking a major step forward in regional economic integration. The signing took place during the 47th ASEAN Summit held in Malaysia.

The 3.0 Upgrade Protocol covers nine major areas, adding five new ones — digital economy, green economy, supply chain connectivity, competition and consumer protection, and support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The protocol reflects both sides' shared commitment to jointly shaping global trade rules and deepening cooperation in emerging sectors, CCTV News reported on Tuesday.

According to China's Ministry of Commerce, the two sides will now complete their respective domestic approval procedures to ensure the protocol takes effect as soon as possible.

Lin Feng, director-general of the Department of International Trade and Economic Affairs at China's Ministry of Commerce, said the signing demonstrates both sides' firm commitment to multilateralism and free trade through concrete action. It serves as an important example of joint efforts to oppose unilateralism and protectionism, advance deeper regional economic integration, and build an open, inclusive, and rules-based regional market — further strengthening the China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Wichai Kinchong Choi, senior expert at Thailand's Kasikorn Bank, told the Global Times on Tuesday that after decades of rapid growth, China's focus on high-quality development across economic, social, cultural and environmental spheres has become increasingly evident. The government has introduced clear measures to promote steady and balanced progress, emphasizing innovation-driven growth, green development, and win-win cooperation under globalization and multilateralism.

"In Thailand, we've seen that recent Chinese investment is shifting toward high-tech, new energy, and connectivity — sectors where China holds clear advantages in technology and cost efficiency," Choi said. "These high-quality investments bring higher value-added, stronger market competitiveness, and more sustainable growth."

He added that China's continued efforts to open its market — including major trade promotion events such as the China International Import Expo and the China International Fair for Trade in Services — have created vast opportunities for global and ASEAN businesses. "Thailand's active participation in these platforms reflects the strong momentum in China-Thailand cooperation," he said, noting that China's new foreign investment law, increased financial openness, and steady capital liberalization will further boost confidence and global integration.

Launched in November 2022 and substantively concluded in October 2024, the FTA 3.0 Upgrade Protocol builds upon the existing China-ASEAN FTA and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). It aims to expand mutually beneficial cooperation in new areas, enhance regulatory and standards alignment, and promote greater trade facilitation and inclusive development across the region, according to CCTV News.

Being each other's largest trading partner for the fifth consecutive year, China and ASEAN have scored numerous achievements amid rising external uncertainties. In the first three quarters, China's trade with ASEAN totaled 5.57 trillion yuan ($785 billion), up 9.6 percent year-on-year, with events such as the China-ASEAN Expo successfully held, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

New achievements coincide with the adoption of the Plan of Action to Implement the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030), which aligns highly with the ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future and its Strategic Plans. Standing at a new starting point, the region is broadening collaboration on infrastructure, digital and green transition, trade facilitation and people-to-people exchanges, paving the way for deeper regional integration, according to Xinhua.

