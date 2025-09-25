Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur "Air Silk Road" strengthens ASEAN-China air logistics, accelerates trade: Malaysian transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The establishment of Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur "Air Silk Road" has strengthened the logistics and trade bond between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China, and is expected to accelerate economic growth in the coming years, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook has said.

Through the Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport-Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) "twin hub" initiative, Malaysia will be better positioned to leverage its role as China's second-largest trade partner in ASEAN by becoming a key regional transshipment hub, Loke told Xinhua in a recent exclusive interview.

"What's important right now is that we want to make KLIA (a transshipment) hub, not just for Malaysia-based products or products coming from Malaysia to China, but also for the wider ASEAN region," Loke explained.

"For example, any e-commerce products coming from China for the ASEAN market can be consolidated in Kuala Lumpur and then distributed from KLIA to the rest of ASEAN," he added.

"This cooperation model, driven by shared development goals, positions air logistics as an engine for trade flows, industrial integration, and cultural exchanges. It serves not only as an accelerator for bilateral trade but also as a crucial bridge for building a closer ASEAN-China cooperation and promoting regional economic integration," he said.

Loke also noted that the close cooperation between Malaysia and China has optimized the movement of goods by streamlining logistics and improving cargo handling, with the twin hub model significantly enhancing trade efficiency.

"This critical cooperation highlights the advantages of the 'dual hub' model," Loke added. "Thanks to Zhengzhou Airport's 'green channel' and 'zero-wait' customs clearance policies, Malaysian durians can enter the Chinese market efficiently. Meanwhile, Chinese cross-border e-commerce goods are also rapidly being exported to Southeast Asia, gradually forming a two-way model of 'durians entering China, e-commerce going global.'"

"Transportation time has been shortened, costs have been reduced, and freight has become faster and more economical. The benefits for consumers are equally significant, as they can enjoy a wider selection of products, including perishables like fruits and seafood, delivered fresher and more reliably," he said.

Looking ahead, Loke said that both sides will further expand route sharing and capacity coordination, steadily increasing passenger and cargo flights on the Zhengzhou-Kuala Lumpur route to establish a stable and sustainable air corridor.

"ASEAN must seize this opportunity. This is why I encourage our logistics companies, especially local airlines and ground handling companies, to be more proactive in connecting with partners in the ASEAN region, consolidating more ASEAN products for export to China," he said.

Loke expressed his full confidence that over the next five years, bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and China will achieve leapfrog development and trade flows will increase exponentially.

"Malaysia's goal is not only to strengthen bilateral trade with China, but also to serve as a gateway to ASEAN, promoting economic and trade exchanges between ASEAN and China," he added.

