Cambodia's leading think tank to host forum on ASEAN strategies in response to regional, global policies

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Cambodia's leading think tank will convene the fourth Phnom Penh Forum this week with a focus on ASEAN's strategies in response to regional and global policies, said an organizer on Monday.

Scheduled for Oct. 8, the forum will convene leading national and international experts, policymakers, and academics from Cambodia, Germany, India, the Philippines, and South Korea, said Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, a think tank under the Royal Academy of Cambodia.

Under the theme "Multilateralism vs. Unilateralism: ASEAN's Strategic Autonomy and Policy Choices," the forum is providing an important platform to examine ASEAN's policy choices amid intensifying great power competition and shifting global dynamics.

He added that the forum will also touch on ASEAN's strategic coordination to cope with external influences and risks of political destabilization.

