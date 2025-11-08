China ready to work with ASEAN countries to address security challenges: military spokesperson

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to join hands with ASEAN countries in coping with security challenges and further elevating their defense and security cooperation, a Chinese military spokesperson said on Friday.

Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about Defense Minister Dong Jun's recent meetings with his counterparts from ASEAN countries.

Noting that geographical proximity and intertwined interests underpin shared security and common development, Jiang said China-ASEAN defense cooperation has expanded in both depth and scope, now encompassing high-level exchanges, joint training, personnel training, peacekeeping, counter-terrorism, medical services, and rescue and disaster relief.

According to the spokesperson, during his meetings in Kuala Lumpur, Dong reached important consensuses with defense counterparts from ASEAN countries on deepening defense and security cooperation and safeguarding regional peace and stability.

China firmly supports ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture and is ready to work with ASEAN countries to uphold peace, said the spokesperson, underscoring the long-standing tradition of harmonious coexistence and the principles of dialogue and partnership over confrontation and alliance.

The goal, he said, is to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future and create a better future for the region.

