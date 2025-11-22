If Japan to follow old path of militarism, it will ultimately end in failure: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:59, November 22, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- If Japan wants to follow the old path of militarism, abandon its commitment to peaceful development and undermine the post-war international order, it will ultimately end in failure, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

According to media reports, Japan has exported domestically produced Patriot air defense missiles to the United States for the first time under eased restrictions. Meanwhile, Japan's Liberal Democratic Party has begun discussions on revising its three major security documents, including the Three Non-Nuclear Principles of not possessing, not producing and not allowing the introduction of nuclear weapons into Japanese territory.

Responding to relevant queries, spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that after the victory of World War II, international legal documents such as the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and the Japanese Instrument of Surrender clearly stipulated Japan's obligations as a defeated country, including complete disarmament and the prohibition of maintaining industries that could enable rearmament.

However, Japan has been constantly expanding its military power in recent years, with the defense budget having increased for 13 consecutive years, and a new security bill passed to lift the ban on collective self-defense rights, Mao said, adding that Japan has continuously eased restrictions on arms export and even began the export of lethal weapons.

While claiming to establish a world free of nuclear weapons, Japan has attempted to revise the Three Non-Nuclear Principles, signaling a step toward increased rearmament.

If Japan wants to follow the old path of militarism, abandon its commitment to peaceful development and undermine the post-war international order, the Chinese people and the international community will not allow it, and it will ultimately end in failure, Mao said.

