If Japan to follow old path of militarism, it will ultimately end in failure: Chinese spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:05, November 21, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- If Japan wants to follow the old path of militarism, abandon its commitment to peaceful development and undermine the post-war international order, it will ultimately end in failure, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.
