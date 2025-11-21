If Japan to follow old path of militarism, it will ultimately end in failure: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:05, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- If Japan wants to follow the old path of militarism, abandon its commitment to peaceful development and undermine the post-war international order, it will ultimately end in failure, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

