Japan should not cross line step by step while claiming stance unchanged regarding Taiwan: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:16, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday Japan should not cross the line step by step while claiming its stance regarding Taiwan is unchanged.

According to media reports, several senior Japanese officials claimed that the recent Taiwan-related remarks by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi did not change the government's existing position, and Japan has no intention to retract them.

On the Taiwan question, the Japanese government should adhere to the one-China principle and abide by the principles enshrined in the four political documents between China and Japan, rather than deliberately blur relevant concepts or attempt to reverse the course of history, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing.

The restoration of Taiwan to China was a result of the victory of World War II and an important part of the post-war international order. No one has the right to change it, said Mao.

She went on to say if Japan's position regarding Taiwan truly remains unchanged, then its leader should not associate the so-called "survival-threatening situation" with the Taiwan question. The mere statement of "position unchanged" can in no way address China's concerns, Mao added.

Mao urged the Japanese side to take China's solemn demands seriously, retract the erroneous remarks, and earnestly translate its commitments into real actions.

