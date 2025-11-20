Japanese leader should learn lessons from history: Russian FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:11, November 20, 2025

MOSCOW, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Japan's current leader should learn from history and refrain from dangerous statements regarding Taiwan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said in an interview with Xinhua.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War, and the world, especially politicians, must remember the lessons of the war, Zakharova told Xinhua on Tuesday.

"Peace is a fragile thing; peace is a man-made thing," she said, adding that the Asia-Pacific region should be guided by peaceful and responsible political actions aimed at preserving peace and security rather than irresponsible or aggressive policies.

"We know how Japanese militarism ended," said Zakharova. "It would be good if those politicians who come to govern Japan remember this, understand where irresponsible statements lead, and refrain from making them."

