No markets for Japanese seafood currently even if it is exported to China: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 16:46, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Under the current circumstances, even if Japanese seafood is exported to China, there would be no market for it, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular news briefing when answering a query related to the Japanese seafood import suspension.

Mao noted that Japan had previously committed to fulfilling its regulatory responsibilities for seafood exports to China and ensuring their quality and safety, which is a prerequisite for Japanese seafood to be exported to China.

"However, Japan has so far failed to provide the promised technical materials," said Mao.

She went on to say that recently, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's retrogressive and erroneous remarks on major issues, such as the Taiwan question, have also drawn a massive public backlash among the Chinese people.

