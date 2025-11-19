Mainland spokesperson rebukes Japanese PM's provocative Taiwan-related remarks

Xinhua) 16:16, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent provocative remarks concerning Taiwan trample on international justice, challenge the post-war international order, and seriously undermine China-Japan relations.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular conference that Takaichi's remarks attempt to interfere in the situation in the Taiwan Strait, deny the outcomes of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and revive militarism.

"The remarks inevitably give rise to intense questioning and concern from the international community," Zhu said.

She stressed that the Taiwan question is China's internal affair and brooks no external interference, urging Japan to immediately stop meddling in China's internal affairs, cease its provocations, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.

"We hope that our compatriots in Taiwan will recognize the dangers and harmful nature of Japan's related actions, stand with us to resolutely crush all separatist activities aimed at 'Taiwan independence' and foreign interference, and safeguard our shared homeland of the Chinese nation," Zhu said.

In response to Lai Ching-te echoing Takaichi's remarks, Zhu pointed out that the root cause of tensions in the Taiwan Strait lies in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' obstinate adherence to the "Taiwan independence" separatist position and their collusion with external forces to seek independence.

Many foreign media outlets, experts, and scholars have recently criticized the DPP authorities for their imprudent and reckless moves, calling them a "destroyer of peace across the Taiwan Strait" and a "troublemaker."

She sternly warned the DPP authorities that relying on external forces to seek independence is nothing but a futile delusion, and anyone who forgets their roots and betrays the nation will be condemned by history.

