China urges Japan to give Chinese people a clear account: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:49, November 19, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's position of safeguarding its core interests and defending international justice has not changed, and Japan must immediately withdraw its wrongful remarks and give the Chinese people a clear account, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing that the current situation in China-Japan relations is rooted in the fact that Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi openly made wrong remarks related to Taiwan, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously violated the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, and undermined the political foundation of China-Japan relations.

Mao said China's position of safeguarding its core interests and defending international justice has remained unchanged. The Japanese side must immediately withdraw its wrongful remarks, deeply reflect on itself and correct mistakes, and give the Chinese people a clear account.

