Mainland spokesperson rebukes Japanese PM's provocative Taiwan-related remarks
(Xinhua) 13:16, November 19, 2025
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent provocative remarks concerning Taiwan trample on international justice, challenge the post-war international order, and seriously undermine China-Japan relations.
Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular conference that Takaichi's remarks attempt to interfere in the situation in the Taiwan Strait, deny the outcomes of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, and revive militarism.
