Japan will face heavier consequences if it fails to correct its mistake: Global Times editorial

Global Times) 08:57, November 20, 2025

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

It has been nearly two weeks since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made erroneous remarks concerning the Taiwan question, yet the negative impact and serious repercussions on China-Japan ties continue to unfold. Regrettably, we have not seen Japan's leadership demonstrate the political responsibility required to issue a clear correction of her statements. China has conveyed its position to Japan through multiple channels. On this question, there is no room for compromise or concession. If Japan stubbornly insists on going its own way, refuses to retract its erroneous remarks, or even engages in provocative behavior, China has full justification and necessity to take further and stronger countermeasures.

In recent days, the Takaichi administration has on the one hand repeatedly had senior officials, diplomats, and parliamentary members to offer so-called clarifications, while on the other hand continuing to avoid addressing the fundamental problem of the original statements. They clearly still harbor the illusion that this crisis can "soft land" without consequences. Such an illusion is not only naive but extremely dangerous. The facts have already proven that the Taiwan question is not Japan's "diplomatic stage," nor is it a geopolitical topic to be manipulated at will. China possesses rich options to ensure that any actions or words undermining China's core interests will come at their due cost.

Takaichi's erroneous remarks on the Taiwan question have not only sparked outrage and condemnation among the Chinese people but have also caused strong unease within Japan. Recently, multiple China-Japan exchange activities have been canceled. A travel agency in Tokyo reported an 80 percent loss in bookings for this year. The Japanese stock and bond markets have seen sharp declines. And Japanese economists warn that "China-Japan tensions could reduce Japan's GDP by 0.29 percent within a year." The tension triggered by Takaichi's remarks is clearly having a negative impact on various aspects of Japan's economic and social development - consequences that ordinary Japanese citizens surely do not wish to see.

Takaichi's statements are imposing political costs on Japan. From Japan's political circles to international public opinion, many have expressed deep concern over Japan's adventurous stance on the Taiwan question, warning that such actions are pushing regional stability to the brink of crisis. Following Ambassador Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the UN, who stated at the UN General Assembly's annual debate on Security Council reform on Tuesday, that Japan "is totally unqualified to seek a permanent seat on the Security Council," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning reiterated on Wednesday that the erroneous remarks of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Taiwan grossly interfere in China's internal affairs, trample on international law and basic norms in international relations, and challenge the post-WWII international order. A country like this is in no position to take up the responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and is unfit for permanent membership of the Security Council.

To prevent the situation from spiraling further into peril, the most direct and effective step is for Takaichi to retract her erroneous remarks as soon as possible, stop stirring trouble on China-related affairs, and take concrete actions to acknowledge and correct her mistakes, so that bilateral relations can return to a manageable track. This crisis is a reminder to Japan that the Taiwan question is the core of China's core interests, not a political tool any country can casually use. Attempting to frame the Taiwan question as part of a "survival-threatening situation for Japan" narrative not only violates the political foundation of China-Japan relations, but also drags Japan into geopolitical conflicts it should not be bearing. Once the bottom line is touched, the cost will inevitably fall on the Japanese side, and it is ordinary citizens and small businesses who will become the victim.

Responsible politicians should understand that correcting course in a timely manner is true responsibility for national interests. For Japan, the priority is to prevent further escalation and avoid multiplying economic and social costs. The so-called "political correctness" in Japanese right-wing narratives must not override Japan's national interests nor hijack the broader China-Japan relationship.

As the Japanese side has not yet delivered the technical materials it promised, China has suspended Japanese seafood imports, this is only a signal. It must be stressed that China does not wish to see further damage to bilateral ties.

China and Japan are close neighbors, with ample room for cooperation. Having suffered repeated foreign invasions in modern history, the Chinese people cherish peace and friendship and hold expectations for the future of China-Japan relations. But friendship and expectations come with principles and bottom lines. We hope the Japanese side will stop at the brink, immediately retract its erroneous remarks, and take concrete actions to safeguard the overall China-Japan relationship, instead of going further down the wrong path. Otherwise, those who play with fire will inevitably suffer even more severe consequences.

