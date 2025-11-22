Japan's benchmark Nikkei plunges on weak tech issues

Xinhua) 10:58, November 22, 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock index ended sharply lower Friday, pressured by heavyweight technology issues tracking overnight declines on Wall Street.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 1,198.06 points, or 2.40 percent, from Thursday at 48,625.88.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 1.84 points, or 0.06 percent, lower at 3,297.73.

On the stock market, the Nikkei index lost more than 1,300 points at one point as AI-related issues retreated strongly after their U.S. counterparts fell overnight despite an upbeat outlook and earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia Corp., analysts said.

The steep fall in the benchmark index also served as a reaction to the sharp rebound the previous day, they said. Meanwhile, investors found it difficult to make moves ahead of the three-day weekend.

