A look at 2025 Hunan Int'l General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo

Xinhua) 10:27, November 22, 2025

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. The expo comprises a static exhibition at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha and an air show at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, both in central China's Hunan Province.

Visitors watch an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

People visit an exhibition during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

A helicopter conducts a fire drill during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

People visit an exhibition during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

People visit an exhibition during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

People visit an exhibition during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Nov. 21, 2025.

This photo taken on Nov. 21, 2025 shows an air show during the 2025 Hunan International General Aviation and Low Altitude Economy Industry Expo at the Lusong Airport of Zhuzhou City, central China's Hunan Province.

