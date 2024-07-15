Home>>
Flying saucer-shaped eVTOL takes off in South China
(People's Daily App) 16:11, July 15, 2024
Check out this eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) shaped like a cool flying saucer hovering above the ground in a demo flight in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. With a flight altitude between 10 to 30 meters, the aircraft offers a new option for sightseeing and advertising.
