Flying saucer-shaped eVTOL takes off in South China

(People's Daily App) 16:11, July 15, 2024

Check out this eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) shaped like a cool flying saucer hovering above the ground in a demo flight in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province. With a flight altitude between 10 to 30 meters, the aircraft offers a new option for sightseeing and advertising.

(Compiled by Tian Siyuan)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)