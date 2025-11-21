Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of politicians from Pacific island countries

Xinhua) 17:03, November 21, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of politicians from Pacific island countries, led by the Speaker of Vanuatu's Parliament Stephen Felix, in Beijing on Friday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two sides, China and the Pacific island countries have maintained sound momentum in the development of ties.

China is willing to seek closer exchanges with the Pacific island countries in terms of both political parties and legislative bodies, and work together to build a closer community with a shared future between China and the Pacific island countries, Li added.

Felix said the Pacific island countries firmly adhere to the one-China principle and are willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields.

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)